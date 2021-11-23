The family of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks confirmed on a GoFundMe account that their son passed away today from injuries stemming from Sunday’s incident at the Waukesha Holiday Parade.

BREAKING: 8-year-old Jackson Sparks died this afternoon, according to the family’s GoFundMe.



Just heartbreaking. #waukeshaChristmasParade pic.twitter.com/jmR9Wgo6gW — Melissa Zygowicz (@MelissaZygowicz) November 23, 2021

Jackson and his brother, 12-year-old Tucker, were both injured when 39-year-old Darrell Brooks drove his red SUV through the parade route injuring dozens and killing six.

“Tucker, by the grace of god is miraculously recovering from his injuries and will be discharged soon,” the family posted to the GoFundMe page. “This afternoon, our dear Jackson has sadly succumbed to his injuries and passed away.”