A Waukesha court commissioner set bail at $5 million for suspect Darrell Brooks, in custody for driving his SUV through a holiday parade in Waukesha Sunday.

Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.

Prosecutors say a sixth person, a child, has died and additional charges are pending.

He made his initial court appearance Tuesday. The city’s livestream video and bystander video captured the chaotic scene when an SUV sped along the parade route and then into the crowd.

Authorities say 62 people were injured, including many children. Several remain in critical condition. Conviction on first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence.