MILWAUKEE- The City of Milwaukee has its first non acting, non interim, police chief in more than a year.

Nearly two months after asking Jeffrey Norman to be the sole applicant for the position, the Fire and Police Commission voted in favor of electing Norman the permanent chief. The vote was unanimous.

Norman had been serving in the acting capacity since last December. He took over duties from Michael Brunson, who retired that same month. Brunson was serving in the acting role since the retirement of former Chief Alfonso Morales.

Prior to the vote tonight, Norman participated in three public forums and was interviewed by the FPC back in October.

Norman was given a four year term.

According to his bio on the City of Milwaukee’s website, Norman joined MPD in 1996. He was promoted to detective in 2002, to lieutenant in 2010 and captain in 2017. In 2020 he was promoted to Assistant Chief by Morales. Norman has a BS in criminal justice from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a JD from Marquette University Law School.