MILWAUKEE- The five day long search for Major Harris has come to an end.

Milwaukee Police confirming that they located the boy’s body during a search near 35th and Rohr this afternoon. Police had resumed the search in this area after receiving a tip earlier this morning.

Harris had been the subject of a statewide Amber Alert since Saturday. The boy’s mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, was found dead at a home on the city’s north side last Thursday. It’s unclear why the two were in Milwaukee at the time of her death.

Milwaukee Police on Wednesday night confirming that they made six arrests in connection to Muenzenberger’s death, but did not provide any information beyond that. One of the main suspects in her death, 20 year old Jaheem Clark, was found dead in a home on Sunday. Police say he took his own life.

This story is still in progress and will be updated.