In 1996, following a rash of injuries to the wide receiver position, the Green Bay Packers signed veteran Andre Rison just two days after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You may not recall that Rison produced a pedestrian 13 receptions for 135 yards and 1 touchdown in 5 regular season games in a Packers uniform. What you no doubt remember is the sight of Rison hauling in a deep ball from Brett Favre and waltzing into the end-zone for the first score of Super Bowl 31.

Hero.

In late October 2010, massive nose tackle Howard Green was released by the New York Jets. One day later, he was wearing a Packers uniform. What you may not recall is that Green played four regular season games for the Packers recording just seven tackles.

What you likely recall is Green pushing a Steelers offensive lineman into Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter of Super Bowl 45. Green’s bull-rush forced an errant throw that was picked off by Nick Collins and returned for a touchdown.

Hero.

Two of the greatest plays in the rich Super Bowl history of the Packers involve waiver claims who were signed as signed as injury backfills.

The Packers latest waiver claim addition is pass rushing linebacker, Whitney Mercilus. Released by the Houston Texans on Tuesday, Mercilus reportedly turned down more lucrative offers to join the Packers.

Mercilus adds instant punch to an outside linebacker crew missing Za’Darius Smith and Chauncey Rivers due to injuries. Fellow outside linebacker Preston Smith is nursing an oblique injury.

At the age of 31, Mercilus may not post all-pro numbers during the regular season, but, as we have learned, all it takes is one well-timed play to be regarded as a legend for a championship team.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.