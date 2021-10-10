Milwaukee Police remained busy Sunday as they investigated a fatal accident, and fatal shooting, and two non-fatal shootings.

The fatal accident took place just before 10:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of North 27th Street, near West Burleigh Street. Police say a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck another vehicle as it tried to pull onto the road from a parked position. The driver of the struck vehicle, a 71-year-old Milwaukee man, died due to his injuries. The driver who caused the accident, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was treated for non-fatal injuries. He was later arrested and will likely face charges in the near future.

The fatal shooting took place around 12:40 p.m. on the 2300 block of North 17th Street, which is near West North Avenue. Officers found a 22-year-old Milwaukee man in the street with a fatal gunshot injury. Police are still investigating what events led to the shooting and searching for unknown suspects.

The two non-fatal shootings include:

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man injured around 12:45 p.m. on the 4500 block of West Burleigh Street, which is near North 45th Street. The victim was inside a vehicle when a suspect fired shots, which struck him. He went to a hospital for treatment.

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man injured around 2 p.m. on the 1200 block of East Howard Avenue, which is near South Clement Avenue. The victim was able to take himself to a hospital for treatment.

For both of these shootings, police continue to search for unknown suspects and investigate what events led to the shootings.

Anyone with information on the shootings are asked to contact Milwaukee Police by calling 414-933-4444. People can also provide anonymous tips through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or through the P3 Tips app.