There were traffic woes around the Mitchell Interchange due to a one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says it took place around 3:53 p.m. when a vehicle collided with the median wall of I-94/43 northbound in the Plainfield curve area, which is just before the Howard Avenue off ramp.

When deputies arrived they found the driver of the vehicle was able to get out, and had suffered serious injuries.

To assist in the cleanup and investigation of the crash scene, all lanes of 94 northbound were closed from Layton Avenue south of the interchange through Howard Avenue. In addition, the ramp connecting 43/894 eastbound to 94/43 northbound in the interchange was also closed.

All lanes were reopened to traffic just after 7 p.m.

A cause for the accident remains under investigation.