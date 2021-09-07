RACINE, Wis. — As most students across Wisconsin head back to the classroom, one local district says the demand for its virtual learning program continues to climb.

The Racine Unified School District says they’re serving about 400 families virtually for the upcoming school year, a significant increase of the more than 80 students typically enrolled pre-pandemic.

“The remote teaching that we did opened the eyes to a lot of families and kids about alternatives that they have to their schooling,” said James O’Hagan, director of digital and virtual learning at the Racine Unified School District. “While I’m talking to these families, about half of them are saying it’s COVID related, but the others are saying ‘we had a really positive experience.'”

Trying to meet the increased demand for virtual learning has brought its share of challenges, but one that Racine says it’s ready to meet.

“We did not anticipate the response that we got this year,” O’Hagan told WTMJ. “But I’ll tell you that the people who are applying to be teachers in our program right now, so that we’re giving a quality experience, are some of the best teachers I’ve ever seen.”

O’Hagan admits virtual learning isn’t for everyone–teachers included–but he’s optimistic in its continued growth moving forward.

“I think we’re starting to see the walls of a school are not how education is defined,” he said. “And also we’re starting to find there are very highly qualified teachers who want to work with some of our students in particular and could be located anywhere.”