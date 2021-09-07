UPDATE 12:35
A Thunderstorm Warning has been extended for Racine, Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1:30 this afternoon.
UPDATE 12:20
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walworth & Racine Counties until 1:15pm.
UPDATE 11:50
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Jefferson Counties has been extended until 12:45 this afternoon.
UPDATE 11:30AM
A severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee & Waukesha Counties until 12:15pm. High winds and hail are expected in this system.
UPDATE 11:10AM
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning now covers Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge & Jefferson Counties. Will remain in effect until noon.
UPDATE 10:30AM
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fond du Lac & Sheboygan Counties until 11:45am. Winds of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail are expected with this system.
UPDATE: 10:15AM
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fond du Lac County has been extended until 11am. Hail and gusty winds are still the largest threat in this system.
ORIGINAL POST
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Fond du Lac County until 10:30 this morning.
The National Weather Service says the biggest threat during the storm will be large hail.
9:40 AM – A Severe T-Storm Warning is in effect for northern Fond du Lac Co until 10:30 am. Quarter size hail, strong winds, heavy rain and lightning will be possible.— Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) September 7, 2021
