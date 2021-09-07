UPDATE 12:35

A Thunderstorm Warning has been extended for Racine, Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1:30 this afternoon.

UPDATE 12:20

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walworth & Racine Counties until 1:15pm.

UPDATE 11:50

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Jefferson Counties has been extended until 12:45 this afternoon.

UPDATE 11:30AM

A severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee & Waukesha Counties until 12:15pm. High winds and hail are expected in this system.

UPDATE 11:10AM

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning now covers Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge & Jefferson Counties. Will remain in effect until noon.

UPDATE 10:30AM

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fond du Lac & Sheboygan Counties until 11:45am. Winds of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail are expected with this system.

UPDATE: 10:15AM

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fond du Lac County has been extended until 11am. Hail and gusty winds are still the largest threat in this system.

ORIGINAL POST

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Fond du Lac County until 10:30 this morning.

The National Weather Service says the biggest threat during the storm will be large hail.