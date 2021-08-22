President Biden spoke Sunday afternoon regarding the latest efforts to evacuate people from Afghanistan.

Biden administration officials say the U.S. military is considering “creative ways” to get Americans and others into the Kabul airport for evacuation from Afghanistan amid “acute” security threats. The Pentagon has ordered six U.S. commercial airlines to help move evacuees from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan.

During the breifing, Biden says 11,000 individuals were evacuated from Kabul over the weekend and he remains saying he’s committed to getting those who want to leave Afghanistan out of the country.

Biden also says that he was unaware of a poll from CBS that says most Americans felt that the removal of US troops was done “very badly.” The same CBS poll shows Bidens approval rate has dropped to a 50-50 split of approvoal/disproval now, after 62 percent of those polled approved of his job in March.