Milwaukee Police are investigating two shootings from early Sunday morning, each injuring one person.

The first shooting took place just before 3:55 a.m. on the 4400 block of North 20th Street, near West Congress Street. A 34-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-life threatening injury, and went to a hospital for treatment. He was reported in stable condition at last word. Police are still investigating what led to the shooting, and are searching for unknown suspects.

The second shooting took place around 5 a.m. on the 600 block of West Brown Street, near North 6th Street and North Halyard Street. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-fatal gunshot injury, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are investigating what led to the shooting, and are searching for a known suspect.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be provided through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477, or through the P3 Tips app.