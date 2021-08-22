Racine County Sheriffs Department responded to a call of a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 94 Northbound last night. Deputies arrived just before 7:45pm to find a head on collision just before the Highway 11 off-ramp.

A driver of a Red Kia Soul, a 30 year old from Waukegan, Illinois, sustained serious injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Froedtert Memorial Hospital by Flight for Life. The occupants in the other vehicle, a Chevy Equinox, sustained only minor injuries.

All lanes of I94 were closed at County Highway KR for nearly 4 hours. The accident remains under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the accident.