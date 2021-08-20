For the first time in 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks are defending an NBA Championship going into the next regular season.
On Friday, the NBA released the 82-game schedule for the 2021-22 season.
For the Bucks, they will play the first game of the league’s 75th season at Fiserv Forum October 19 against the Nets.
Other highlights for the upcoming season include:
· An NBA Finals rematch against the Phoenix Suns on February 10 in Phoenix, and March 6 at Fiserv Forum
· A New Year’s Day home game against the New Orleans Pelicans
· A Martin Luther King Jr. Day matchup against the Hawks in Atlanta
· Another visit from the Brooklyn Nets to Fiserv Forum on February 26
· A matchup at Fiserv Forum against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on November 17
· A nationally televised home game against the Golden State Warriors on January 13
· A season-long five-game road trip from November 7-14 followed by a season-long five-game homestand from November 17-24
The Bucks will also play six consecutive games at home in February, with three straight home games prior to the All-Star break before opening up the second half of the season with three consecutive home games
All games can be heard on the Bucks Radio Network, with WTMJ as the flagship station.
Time to defend.— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 20, 2021
🖇: https://t.co/If4qRClFs8 pic.twitter.com/jT1fKDhSnD
MILWAUKEE BUCKS 2021-22 SEASON SCHEDULE:
October 19: versus Nets
October 21: at Heat
October 23: at Spurs
October 25: at Pacers
October 27: versus Timberwolves
October 30: versus Spurs
October 31: versus Jazz
November 2: at Pistons
November 5: versus Knicks
November 7: at Wizards
November 9: at 76ers
November 10: at Knicks
November 12: at Celtics
November 14: at Hawks
November 17: versus Lakers
November 19: versus Thunder
November 20: versus Magic
November 22: versus Magic
November 24: versus Pistons
November 26: at Nuggets
November 28: at Pacers
December 1: versus Hornets
December 2: at Raptors
December 4: versus Heat
December 6: versus Cavaliers
December 8: at Heat
December 10: at Rockets
December 12: at Knicks
December 13: at Celtics
December 15: versus Pacers
December 17: at Pelicans
December 18: versus Cavaliers
December 22: versus Rockets
December 23: at Mavericks
December 25: versus Celtics
December 28: at Magic
December 30: at Magic
January 1: versus Pelicans
January 3: versus Pistons
January 5: versus Raptors
January 7: at Nets
January 8: at Hornets
January 10: at Hornets
January 13: versus Warriors
January 15: versus Raptors
January 17: at Hawks
January 19: versus Grizzlies
January 21: versus Bulls
January 22: versus Kings
January 26: at Cavaliers
January 28: versus Knicks
January 30: versus Nuggets
February 1: versus Wizards
February 5: at Trailblazers
February 6: at Clippers
February 8: at Lakers
February 10: at Suns
February 14: versus Trailblazers
February 15: versus Pacers
February 17: versus 76ers
February 20: ALL STAR GAME IN CLEVELAND
February 26: versus Nets
February 28: versus Hornets
March 2: versus Heat
March 4: at Bulls
March 6: versus Suns
March 8: at Thunder
March 9: versus Hawks
March 12: at Warriors
March 14: at Jazz
March 16: at Kings
March 19: at Timberwolves
March 22: versus Bulls
March 24: versus Wizards
March 26: at Grizzlies
March 29: at 76ers
March 31: at Nets
April 1: versus Clippers
April 3: versus Mavericks
April 5: at Bulls
April 7: versus Celtics
April 8: at Pistons
April 10: at Cavaliers