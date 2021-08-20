For the first time in 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks are defending an NBA Championship going into the next regular season.

On Friday, the NBA released the 82-game schedule for the 2021-22 season.

For the Bucks, they will play the first game of the league’s 75th season at Fiserv Forum October 19 against the Nets.

Other highlights for the upcoming season include:

· An NBA Finals rematch against the Phoenix Suns on February 10 in Phoenix, and March 6 at Fiserv Forum

· A New Year’s Day home game against the New Orleans Pelicans

· A Martin Luther King Jr. Day matchup against the Hawks in Atlanta

· Another visit from the Brooklyn Nets to Fiserv Forum on February 26

· A matchup at Fiserv Forum against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on November 17

· A nationally televised home game against the Golden State Warriors on January 13

· A season-long five-game road trip from November 7-14 followed by a season-long five-game homestand from November 17-24

The Bucks will also play six consecutive games at home in February, with three straight home games prior to the All-Star break before opening up the second half of the season with three consecutive home games

All games can be heard on the Bucks Radio Network, with WTMJ as the flagship station.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS 2021-22 SEASON SCHEDULE:

October 19: versus Nets

October 21: at Heat

October 23: at Spurs

October 25: at Pacers

October 27: versus Timberwolves

October 30: versus Spurs

October 31: versus Jazz

November 2: at Pistons

November 5: versus Knicks

November 7: at Wizards

November 9: at 76ers

November 10: at Knicks

November 12: at Celtics

November 14: at Hawks

November 17: versus Lakers

November 19: versus Thunder

November 20: versus Magic

November 22: versus Magic

November 24: versus Pistons

November 26: at Nuggets

November 28: at Pacers

December 1: versus Hornets

December 2: at Raptors

December 4: versus Heat

December 6: versus Cavaliers

December 8: at Heat

December 10: at Rockets

December 12: at Knicks

December 13: at Celtics

December 15: versus Pacers

December 17: at Pelicans

December 18: versus Cavaliers

December 22: versus Rockets

December 23: at Mavericks

December 25: versus Celtics

December 28: at Magic

December 30: at Magic

January 1: versus Pelicans

January 3: versus Pistons

January 5: versus Raptors

January 7: at Nets

January 8: at Hornets

January 10: at Hornets

January 13: versus Warriors

January 15: versus Raptors

January 17: at Hawks

January 19: versus Grizzlies

January 21: versus Bulls

January 22: versus Kings

January 26: at Cavaliers

January 28: versus Knicks

January 30: versus Nuggets

February 1: versus Wizards

February 5: at Trailblazers

February 6: at Clippers

February 8: at Lakers

February 10: at Suns

February 14: versus Trailblazers

February 15: versus Pacers

February 17: versus 76ers

February 20: ALL STAR GAME IN CLEVELAND

February 26: versus Nets

February 28: versus Hornets

March 2: versus Heat

March 4: at Bulls

March 6: versus Suns

March 8: at Thunder

March 9: versus Hawks

March 12: at Warriors

March 14: at Jazz

March 16: at Kings

March 19: at Timberwolves

March 22: versus Bulls

March 24: versus Wizards

March 26: at Grizzlies

March 29: at 76ers

March 31: at Nets

April 1: versus Clippers

April 3: versus Mavericks

April 5: at Bulls

April 7: versus Celtics

April 8: at Pistons

April 10: at Cavaliers