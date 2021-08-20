The Greek Freak is joining the Brewers, but not on the field.

The team announcing during a press conference Friday that Giannis Antetokounmpo is joining the ownership group.

Giannis becomes the 1st new #Brewers investor since the original investment group was developed in 2004. pic.twitter.com/XEW8jfuLHN — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) August 20, 2021

“We are honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers investors,” says Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio.. “Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown.”



“The city of Milwaukee means so much to me,” says Antetokounmpo. “I am honored to be joining the Brewers ownership group to further my commitment and dedication to this great community. I take great pride in my city and I’m excited about what we can build together.”

This is the first family to join the ownership group since it was formed and purchased the Brewers in 2005. Giannis says he approached the team about joining the group in 2020, and work was finalized in May of 2021. An announcement was delayed until now so as not to deter from the Bucks championship run.

