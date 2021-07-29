Widespread power outages remain throughout much of southeastern Wisconsin following heavy storms overnight

We Energies is reporting over 43,000 thousand customers are without power as of 5 a.m.

A full outage map can be found here.

We Energies says: “Our crews are working to repair widespread power outages following severe weather across our service areas. All available crews will be working around the clock to restore service to our customers.”

What you can do:

• Be prepared if the power goes out

• Report your outage and receive updates online, on the We Energies app or call 800-662-4797

• Stay at least 25 feet away from downed lines

• Follow We Energies on Facebook and Twitter

In the Western and central parts of the state, Alliant Energy is reporting nearly 25,000 customers that are in the dark as of 5 a.m.

That outage map can be found here.