There’s severe damage being reported across the state following overnight storms.

TMJ 4’s Ryan Jenkins is in Concord, WI.

Big mess in a Concord, WI. This is along County F just south of I-94. Downed power lines, what appears to be insulation from a building is scattered, lots of debris from trees. (@tmj4) pic.twitter.com/E082YEIDf3 — Ryan Jenkins (@RyanJenkins_TV) July 29, 2021

TMJ 4’s Kristen Kirchhaine is in Oconomowoc.

Seeing some tree damage as we drive around Oconomowoc this morning. #wiwx @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/rqYKhlGDmE — Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) July 29, 2021

Mark Gehring of the National Weather Service tells WTMJ it is believed that several tornadoes may have touched down overnight. Hardest hit areas are Concord, Wales, and Watertown. Crews will be out later this morning to assess further.

Hear his full interview on Wisconsin’s Morning News in the player below.