Milwaukee Police have one person in custody in connection to a shots fired incident at an officer early Saturday morning.

The shooting took place around 2:35 a.m. on the 2200 block of North 39th Street, near Garfield Avenue.

The target, a Sergeant with 16 years of experience with the department, was not injured.

Police arrested a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, with criminal charges pending.

What events led up to the shots fired remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or through the P3 Tips app.

This shooting is one of seven that took place since Friday afternoon. Other shootings killed two people and injured five. One of the injured is a 9-year-old boy.