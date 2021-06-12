MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting which happened on Water Street early Saturday morning.

Shots rang out around 1:40 a.m. near Water Street and East Knapp Street, leaving a 31-year-old man dead.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. As of noon on Saturday, no suspects had been arrested.

The shooting on Water Street was one of five incidents where shots were fired between 10:18 p.m. Friday and 2:35 a.m. Saturday.

In one of those incidents, a nine-year-old boy was shot around 11:35 p.m. Friday near 40th and Center. He is expected to survive.

Around 2:35 a.m. an officer reported being shot at near North 39th Street and West Garfield Avenue.

The officer, a Sergeant with 16 years on the department, was not injured in that incident. Police have one suspect in custody related to the shooting.