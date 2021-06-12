One person is dead due to a house fire in Fort Atkinson Friday, which also led to a brief AMBER Alert for a missing two-year-old girl Friday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the Fort Atkinson Fire Department and Fort Atkinson Police were called to a home on Foster Street for a fire late in the morning. Once fire crews were able to get inside, they found an adult dead. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with this part of the investigation due to being suspicious in nature.

As the investigation continued, it was determined 2-year-old Emma Schoonover had left the home with an adult. After receiving information that the child’s safely may have been at risk, an AMBER Alert was issued to law enforcement and media outlets across Wisconsin just before midnight Friday.

Prior to the alert being sent to wireless phones, a lead helped investigators find Schoonover safely.

The DOJ adds law enforcement arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal fire investigation. All individuals involved in the fire and child disappearance know each other.

The investigation is ongoing.