UPDATE: Law enforcement say Herbert Schmeidel has been found safe, and the Silver Alert is canceled.

ORIGINAL POST:

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Town of Brookfield man.

89-year-old Herbert Aurther Schmeidel was last seen at his home on Brook Park Drive around 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, 2021. He is believed to be traveling in a gray 2005 Mercury Montego with a black rag top. The license place is Wisconsin ABS-5583.

Schmiedel is a white male, stands five-feet two-inches tall, weighs 150-pounds, has short comb over white hair and hazel eyes. He was last wearing a black striped golf t-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on Schmeidel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Town of Brookfield Police Department at 262-796-3798.