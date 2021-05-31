A violent Memorial Day weekend in Milwaukee continued Monday. Unlike earlier in the weekend, where at least 10 shootings Saturday and Sunday resulted in just injuries, Milwaukee Police say two of the most recent shootings were fatal.

The first fatal shooting took place around 10:30 a.m. on the 2700 block of West McKinley Boulevard, near 27th Street. Officers found a 44-year-old Milwaukee man with fatal gunshot wounds. They have determined the shooting was the result of argument, and are searching for a known suspect.

The second fatal shooting took place around 12:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of North 28th Street, near Clarke Street. Officers found a 41-year-old Milwaukee man inside a vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds. No cause for this shooting has been determined, and a search for unknown suspects continue.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, there has been at least one other non-fatal shooting. It took place around 12:25 p.m. on the 2100 block of South 19th Street, near Becher Street. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers believe the shooting was due to an argument, and they continue to search for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or using the P3 Tips app.