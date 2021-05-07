‘Tis the season for mushroom hunting and one Wisconsin expert gives us a lesson in fungi fetching 101.

If you’re up for the fungus challenge, field mycologist and mushroom farmer Tavis Lynch says morel mushrooms are just emerging statewide.

But there’s much more than just the popular morels around the state.

“We’ve got about 1,000 species of mushroom here and out of that 1,000, we’ve got 300 that are edible, 300 that are poisonous, including two that are deadly and 400 that are inedible,” said Lynch.

