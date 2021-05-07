As the saga continues regarding whether Aaron Rodgers will play another down for the Green Bay Packers, a former Packers head coach is weighing in on the situation.

Mike Holmgren, who coached the team from 1992 to 1998 and has also been a general manager for the Seattle Seahawks, tells ESPN 1000 in Chicago the Packers’ front office is more at fault in this situation.

“They didn’t handle it very well, I don’t think,” said Holmgren.

While Holmgren agrees that no player should have the final say when it comes to making roster decisions, certain players have earned the right to be at least included in conversations regarding how the team’s future might look involving them. “I would call him in and I’d say ‘Look, we’re going to do this, but this is how it is going to affect you. We’ve got to get ready for when you retire. We’ve got to kind of think of the franchise, but nothing is going to happen now. You’re the man. You’re the guy.'”

Holmgren adds the communication between the Packers leadership and Rodgers should not have reached this level of distrust. So what should the team do next? “I would call (Rodgers) in,” says Holmgren. “We would sit down and not leave until we kind of had an understanding one way or the other. Either he’s going to continue to play or you have to…The ball is in his court because I want him there, I need him there. I love him. Now what are you going to do?”