MILWAUKEE- The airspace around Mitchell International Airport is getting a bit more crowded.

The airport, and Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines, announced five new non-stop routes this morning.

The flights offered will be to Las Vegas, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Fort Myers, and Cancun.

“Milwaukee is excited to welcome Sun Country, giving our passengers new options to five nonstop destinations from Milwaukee,” Airport director Brian Dranzik said. “Sun Country’s low fares and great service will be popular for many travelers in southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.”

The addition of Sun Country is the latest in an ever-growing line of new flight options out of Milwaukee in recent months. Florida-based Spirit Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights to Las Vegas, Orlando, and Los Angeles starting in June. Jetblue will start offering nonstop flights to Boston and New York next year.