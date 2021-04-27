As more people head back to the office after spending time working from home during the pandemic, their work area will likely look different.

Executive Vice President at Coakley Brothers Ben Juech says flexibility is key to the future of workspaces.

“There’s going to be less institutional desks, private offices and work stations and more collaboration areas that people can work in with technology- that people can work with people that still are remote,” Juech said.

