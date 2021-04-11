City of Milwaukee residents will have their annual chance to get rid of some of their bulky items from their homes and apartments starting this week.

The city’s Department of Public Works will run their Project Clean & Green program from April 12 through May 21. Every week will see all one to four unit households in a different part of the city being offered this through their usual Milwaukee garbage collection service day.

Details include:

Crews will collect up to six cubic yards per dwelling unit of unwanted furniture, mattresses, and other select household items. A cubic yard is similar to the size of a recliner.

Items should be placed at their regular garbage collection point, either the curb or alley line, by 7 a.m. Curb pick-up should be kept out of the street. People can use the space between the curb and sidewalk to place items, or use the lawn edge is there is no sidewalk. Alley pick-up should be placed at the alley line.

This is the only time garden and yard debris will be picked up during general garbage pickup, and they must be place inside brown paper yard waste bags. Bulk brush collection service, up to 2 cubic yards, is underway and runs through November.

If items are not picked up on the collection day, people are asked to leave them through the following business day as crews will get to them.

Items that will not be picked up include: appliances, tires, TVs and other electronics (computers, printers, scanners, tablets, etc.), construction debris, paint and paint thinner, motor oil, and other hazardous waste. These items can be disposed of properly through the Public Work’s Drop Off Centers or Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District’s Household Hazardous Waste program.

Use the map below to determine which week your part of the city will have its Project Clean & Green focus.

Image: Milwaukee Department of Public Works

Call 414-286-2489 or click here to learn more.