A 39-year-old man is in custody after allegedly fleeing law enforcement while driving the wrong way along I-94 Sunday morning.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just before 2:30 a.m. about a possible drunk driver traveling west on I-94 near Brookfield Rd.

Investigators say the driver made a U-turn near County Highway SS, and began traveling east in the westbound lanes.

A pursuit began when sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over.

It ended when a deputy used their squad car to stop the vehicle.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.