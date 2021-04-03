WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Jeff Mayers – President at wispolitics.com – Jeff joins the program to discuss the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling handed down this week which overturns the mask mandate in Wisconsin. He also talks about the battle over how to spend federal funds in Wisconsin.

Michael Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the program to discuss the updated COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Wisconsin and which pharmacies will soon be offering vaccinations to anyone over the age of 16.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer investigative reporter with TMJ4 News – Kristin is starting a weekly segment on Reporter’s Notebook. This week, she introduces herself and talks about two stories she covered this past week.

Marty Hobe – Investigative reporter at TMJ4 News – Marty joins the program to discuss the TMJ4 I-Team investigation into illegal dumping in Milwaukee.

Stephanie Hoff – Editor at wisbusiness.com – Stephanie joins the program to discuss a virtual trade mission held this past week between Wisconsin and Luxemburg.