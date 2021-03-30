A goal to have everyone age 16 and older eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by President Biden’s May 1 deadline will be met in Wisconsin nearly a month early.

Governor Evers announcing they will open up eligibility on April 5, thanking people who have helped with the vaccine rollout and those getting vaccinated.

BREAKING: Wisconsin leads the nation in getting available shots in arms, and today we’re announcing everyone 16 and older will be eligible to receive a #COVID19 vaccine starting next week. pic.twitter.com/WCvKVRms4K — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 30, 2021

Expanding #COVID19 vaccine eligibility today marks a major milestone in our work to overcome this pandemic and bounce back together. Thank you to all the folks in public health, vaccinators, and staff helping make this possible. Let’s keep it up, Wisconsin! — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 30, 2021

“We knew all along our COVID-19 vaccination program would be a massive undertaking,” says Evers, “and we’re proud Wisconsin is currently leading the country in these efforts and that we’re now able to give all Wisconsinites 16 and older the opportunity to get vaccinated. This marks a major milestone in our state’s fight against this virus and gets us closer to overcoming this pandemic and bouncing back together. Thank you to all the folks in public health, vaccinators, and staff helping make this possible.”

More details on the expanded eligibility were shared during today’s Department of Health Services COVID-19 briefing. Watch the video above.