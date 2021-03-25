MILWAUKEE- A big win for advocates of reforming the state’s drug laws.

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to decrease the fine for possession of marijuana to just $1. Currently fines are $275, but with court fees and other additions, the fine can total more than $480.

The resolution was sponsored by 10 County Supervisors, including lead sponsor Sylvia Ortiz-Velez.

“I hope this resonates to Madison,” she tells WTMJ. “I want them to see that locally we are going to do what we have to to protect the people that we represent but they should do their job to make sure we have a product that is save for people to use and ensure that we have a medical marijuana program.”

The measure passed on a 16-1 vote with only Supervisor Patti Logsdon voting against it.

County Executive David Crowley has voiced his support for marijuana reforms in the past and says he intends to sign this legislation.