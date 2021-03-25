The NBA’s trade deadline is passed after a flurry of activity, but another vehicle for roster enhancement exists.

The buyout market.

In February of 2020 (before the pandemic shut down the NBA season) the Bucks added veteran forward Marvin Williams after his contract was bought out by the Hornets. Williams averaged about 20 minutes per game for a Bucks team that finished the season with the best record in the NBA.

In Mach of 2019, the Bucks added center Pau Gasol after his contract was bought out by the Spurs. Gasol made zero impact on the floor (due to injury) but his veteran presence proved significant.

The buyout market is created when teams going nowhere decide to pay a veteran player with a hefty salary to go away.

Exhibit A: Blake Griffin who joined the Brooklyn Nets after his inflated contract was bought out by the rebuilding Pistons.

With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, the buyout market will be taking shape.

In last week’s trades, the Bucks cleared up a little over $3 million in cap space they can use to sign at least one player.

A big splash? No.

But the Bucks should be able to find an effective contributor.

Click HERE for more Extra Points