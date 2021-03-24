YORKVILLE — An investigation is underway after an unoccupied farmhouse in Racine County went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was on patrol just after 2:30 a.m. when they noticed heavy, dark smoke and flames coming from a residence in the 18100 block of Spring St. in the Village of Yorkville.

The structure was fully engulfed and was located just 50-feet from the primary house on the property.

After trying to knock on the door of the home without success, the sheriff’s office says the deputy was able to gain entry and notify the homeowners, who were sleeping and unaware of the fire.

Everyone was able to evacuate safely.

Four chickens did not survive.

An investigation Wednesday has led to the closure of Spring St. (County Highway C) between 67th Dr. and S. Colony Ave. (U.S. Highway 45).

The cause of the fire is unknown.