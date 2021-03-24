MILWAUKEE — After hours of discussion from parents, school board members and city leaders on Tuesday night, some students at Milwaukee Public Schools are cleared to return to the classroom.

The return will begin in April and take place in waves:

Kindergarten through third grade can return April 14.



Grades 4-8 can return April 19.



High school seniors and other students in high school failing at least one class could be back April 26.



Remaining freshman, sophomores and juniors will remain virtual the rest of the school year.

A survey of nearly 24,000 parent responses in January revealed that 39 percent would prefer to continue with virtual learning, 29 percent would send their children back to the classroom if public health guidance said it was safe, while 25 percent said they would return as soon as possible.

“We’re ready to have students back,” MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley said. “We also recognize that we will not make everyone happy, but we want to give families and students a choice.”