Dr. Bertha Reynolds was born in Thiensville, Wisconsin in 1868. Originally Bertha worked as a teacher but in 1901 achieved her dream of becoming a doctor like nine other members of her family.

After joining her brother’s medical practice in Lone Rock, Wisconsin she became the regions only physician when Dr. Nelson Reynolds relocated to Milwaukee.

In 1923 Dr. Bertha, as she was known to locals, enlisted the help of aviator Charles Lindbergh to fly her over the flooded Wisconsin River to reach her patients.

Dr. Bertha died in 1961 at the age of 93.

Listen in the player above