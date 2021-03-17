MILWAUKEE — There’s a large police presence after a police pursuit ended when a car crashed into a home near 92nd and Townsend.

Police have yet to confirm whether the incident is related to an active tactical situation early Wednesday morning at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s deputies are also on the scene of the crash.

TMJ4’s Ryan Jenkins says that Milwaukee Police reported hearing gunshots in the area of the crash, but notes that officers were not involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.