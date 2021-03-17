The Bears are going about it all wrong.

Finding a star quarterback in the NFL is so, so difficult.

It’s something we’ve likely taken for granted in Wisconsin over the last three decades or so.

Favre to Rodgers is an unprecedented perfect storm of evaluation, luck, and most importantly, having the right people in place to help those quarterbacks succeed.

That’s where the Chicago Bears are failing.

GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy are clearly not the answer in evaluating the Bears’ next quarterback.

Inexplicably, though, they’re being tasked with doing just that.

They gambled and lost on Mitchell Trubisky.

They overpaid for Nick Foles.

Now, they appear to have gambled and lost again in the Russell Wilson sweepstakes, so they’re settling for Andy Dalton.

How many chances are they going to get?

I don’t blame Pace and Nagy, though.

The organization’s process is backwards.

You need to get the right people making the right decisions at the top.

Success trickles down from there.

As long as Pace and Nagy have their hands on the wheel, they’ll continue to spin their wheels.

And that should be music to the ears of Green Bay Packers fans.

