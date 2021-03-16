KENOSHA — Kenosha Police the armed standoff near Kenosha Froedtert has ended peacefully.
According to their social media pages, they are asking the public to avoid the area.
This is an active scene. We will continue to update with more details.
KENOSHA — Kenosha Police the armed standoff near Kenosha Froedtert has ended peacefully.
According to their social media pages, they are asking the public to avoid the area.
This is an active scene. We will continue to update with more details.
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.