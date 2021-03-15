MADISON- Ten days after Wisconsin passed the one-million mark for vaccine administrations, the state’s more than doubled their efforts.

According to the Department of Health Services, 2,015,127 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since mid-December. The two-million dose mark equates to 21.6% of Wisconsinites and according to state data 710,000 people are now completely vaccinated.

Of the more than two-million vaccines administered, an Associated Press report found just a shade under 24-hundred vaccines had gone to waste, roughly 0.2%.

In Milwaukee the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) took over operations of the mass vaccination site at the Wisconsin Center on Monday. More than 126-thousand people in Milwaukee have been at least partially vaccinated.

On Monday the state confirmed 294 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began a year ago to 569,932. A total of 6,536 Wisconsinites have died from complications of the virus since last March.