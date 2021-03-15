I was wrong.

As the cream of the free agent running back crop, I thought Aaron Jones find a more lucrative offer elsewhere.

As the “pace-setter” for all other free agent running backs, and with Drew Rosenhaus as his agent, I thought Aaron Jones’s time was up in Green Bay.

After the franchise tag window closed without action, I declared Aaron Jones “As Good As Gone.”

I was wrong…and I’ve never been happier to mis-diagnose a situation.

In 2016, the Packers opted to let cornerback Casey Hayward walk. One year later, the Packers opted to allow safety Micah Hyde to do the same. Both Hayward and Hyde realized their pro-bowl potential after leaving Green Bay.

The sting of those decisions – and the draft picks which led to those decisions – continues to be felt in Green Bay.

In securing Jones, the Packers retain a player whose explosive play-making ability is unmatched in the Packers offense.

In securing Jones, the Packers have a better chance to participate in Super Bowl 53.

In securing Jones, the Packers ensure the cupboard will not be bare when Jordan Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers as the team’s starting quarterback.

Paying a running back big-time bucks is a roll of the dice…but so is walking away. Nothing is worse than watching a homegrown player further develop in another team’s uniform.

Something the Packers know all too much about.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.