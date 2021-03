MILWAUKEE- For the second time in four months, an inmate housed at the Milwaukee County Jail has died.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said that jail staffers found the 41-year old man unresponsive in his cell just before 11:30pm Sunday.

A cause of death was not immediately given. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office will lead an investigation into the man’s death.

The Journal-Sentinel says the inmate’s death is the second suspected suicide in four months at the jail.