As the City of Waukesha continues its year long celebration for becoming a city 125 years ago, the Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum has opened a new exhibit in its honor.

“Waukesha in 100 Objects” opened to the public March 13 and will be on display through the rest of 2021.

“We are glad to be partnering with the Museum to showcase these important pieces of Waukesha’s history,” said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly. “The City of Waukesha has a rich history that we are excited to share with the community through this exhibit.”

“This project is a testament to many stories that this City has to tell,” says WCHSM Executive Director Bonnie Byrd. “Our volunteers have worked for the last year researching and preparing the 100 objects and we’re excited to share it with everyone.”

The exhibit uses 100 objects that tell the social, economic, and political history of the City of Waukesha. Items range from an Italian family’s ravioli pot to a Waukesha engine schematic. The items are from both the WCHSM Collection and on loan from community members and organizations.

Chances to see the exhibit at the historical society and museum, located at 101 West Min Street in Waukesha, can come Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Museum admission is $7.00 for adults, $3.00 for children ages 6-12 and $5.00 for Students with ID. Children Under 5 and Museum members are free.

The WCHSM received funding support for the exhibit from the Wisconsin Humanities Council, the A. William and Joanne B. Huelsman Fund, Dan & Cheryl Boehmke, and Sunset Dental.

This exhibit is also supported by the City’s 125th Anniversary sponsors which include Eaton Corporation, MetalTek International’s Wisconsin Centrifugal Division, SPX Transformer Solutions, Berg Management, Chef Jack’s Catering, Sew Much More, INNIO Waukesha Gas Engines, Waukesha State Bank, Edward Jones Investments, Sky High Marketing, R&R Insurance, Thrive Architects, Greenfire, , Citizens Bank, First Federal Bank, Raised Grain Brewing Co. , and Hippenmeyer, Reilly, Blum, Schmitzer, Fabian & English, S.C.

More information on Waukesha’s 125th Anniversary can be found here.