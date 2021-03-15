I was wrong.

After the Packers decided against using their franchise tag on Aaron Jones, I thought he was gone.

I thought he’d hit free agency and earn big money playing for someone else.

Not only did I think that was going to happen, I thought it was the right thing to do.

Running backs very seldom live up to the billing on their second contracts.

I still believe that to be the case.

Aaron Jones is going to be hard-pressed to continue producing at an elite level until he’s 30.

You just take too many hits at that position.

It would’ve made a lot of sense to pass on Jones and roll with 2020 second round pick AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams as a cheaper one-two punch in 2021.

That’s why I’m still confused by Brian Gutekunst’s approach.

By signing Jones, you undoubtedly keep one of your top players for another Super Bowl run.

But you’re also now in a position that for the 2nd straight year, your top 3 draft picks from 2020 will be backups at best.

If Gutey restructures Aaron Rodgers’ contract and extends Robert Tonyan, as expected, Jordan Love and Josiah Deguara are one step away from disposable.

I like that the Packers are keeping their great players.

That’s what great teams do.

But when you’re paying your quarterback nearly $40 million per year, you need to get contributions from your draft picks on their rookie deals.