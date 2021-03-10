The Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation is offering a new scholarship opportunity in hopes to bring more diversity to the law profession.

MPS Foundations board member and attorney Fred Tabak says the inspiration behind the scholarship came from the late supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Everybody was incredibly moved by RBG, her passion, her fighting for equality,” said Tabak.

The Ruth Bader Ginburg Scholarship will help support women of color looking to get into the field of law.

“I think that the law schools, Marquette and Wisconsin, are working very hard to incorporate women and women of color but there’s so much more work to be done,” Tabak said.

A report from the American bar Association says the percentage of women of color who are law partners remains below 3.5 percent.

To learn more or to apply for the $38,000 scholarship package, click HERE.

Hear the full interview by clicking on the player above.