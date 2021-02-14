The latest round of snowfall Saturday in southeast Wisconsin continues to keep law enforcement departments busy with service calls due to accidents and disabled vehicles.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to 88 winter weather-related service calls Saturday.

– 11 were for crashed that had injured. No word on how severe the injuries were.

– 43 were for property damage only accidents.

– 34 were for disabled vehicles.

UPDATE: MCSO has responded to 88 winter weather-related service calls today. 43 property crashes, 11 crashes with injuries, and 34 disabled vehicles. We remind motorists

to slow down and remember that excessive speed and following to close contribute to crashes. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) February 14, 2021

In Dodge County, the sheriff’s office says a 60-year-old driver was injured after their Jeep left Highway 33 near Idaho Road in the Town of Herman, west of Allenton.

The vehicle was unable to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to strike an embankment, vaulted and overturned.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to Froedtert Hosptial in Wauwatosa for treatment.

Law enforcement is asking people to slow down their driving speeds during snowfalls and cold temperatures, since they contribute to icy and slippery conditions that can increase the chances for accidents to occur.