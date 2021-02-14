UPDATE: Milwaukee Police say they have arrested a 16-year-old teenage boy for Saturday’s shooting that injured a 8-year-old boy.

Investigators determined the child was inside a home when a shot was fired from outside. The bullet went through the home and struck the boy.

The department is recommending charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

ORIGINAL POST:

Milwaukee Police are continuing to search for suspects after a 8-year-old boy is injured by a shooting Saturday.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of North 29th Street around 8:53 p.m. on February 13, 2021 to investigate a non-fatal shooting.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 or through the P3 Tips app.