It’s understandable to be excited when you get a coveted vaccination during a pandemic. You just want to share the good news on social media.

But is that the best thing to do?

Scammers are always waiting on the other side, wanting to take advantage of a perfectly innocent scenario.

Better Business Bureau serving Wisconsin’s Lisa Schiller tells me it’s not a wise idea to share the popular “vaccine card selfie” on social media.

“The fact that your name and your date of birth is on that card is enough information for somebody to get that information and use it improperly. You know we always want to protect our identification and posting a photo of the vaccination record card on social media is definitely a no-no,” said Schiller.

The Better Business Bureau say criminals in Great Britain have already been caught selling phony vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok.

This is really unfortunate because it seems that the older generation is always targeted first and they are currently the first in line to get the vaccine.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking, you know the fact that seniors are targeted first for many scams. I’ve seen life-savings drained from people who have fallen victim to various types of scams,” Schiller said.

The Better Business Bureau has a link on there website called BBB Scam Tracker that will highlight what scams are going on in your area.

If you think you’ve been scammed, contact the Better Business Bureau at 414-847-6000.