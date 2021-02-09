MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A second case of a new, more contagious form of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in Wisconsin, less than a month after it was first seen.

The variant was first detected on Jan. 12 and was identified again on Sunday by lab partners of the state Department of Health Services.

Wisconsin chief medical officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard calls the development “concerning” and says there are likely “many more cases” of it in the state than has been detected.

Fears of variants taking hold come as vaccinations are increasing across the country.