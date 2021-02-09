Investigators in Kenosha County are releasing new details of a fatal crash that shut down I-94 for several hours Monday night.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says they were called for a serious crash around 7 p.m. between County Highway E and Highway 142.

A Chevy Suburban had impacted the rear of a semi-truck in the far right lane while traveling southbound.

Investigators say a 34-year-old woman from Milwaukee driving the Suburban got out of her vehicle, and was struck by a passing vehicle as she tried moving across the interstate toward the median.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the driver of the vehicle that struck the woman was also a 34-year-old woman from Milwaukee.

She is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.