A report of a home invasion in northern Washington County Wednesday results in two deaths and law enforcement exchanging gunfire with the suspect.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a 911 call around 2:50 p.m. made from a home on the 8100 block of Forest View Road several miles southeast of Kewaskum. The caller stated a man forced his way into the home and demanded keys to a vehicle.

At 2:56 p.m., another 911 call came from a neighboring home, saying their heard gunshots nearby and noticed an armed person walking towards their home.

Deputies, assisted by Kewaskum Police officers, responded to the scene. When they arrived, they was an exchange of gunfire with the armed suspect. It ended when the suspect fled the area on foot.

A perimeter was established, and a drone was used to help find the suspect in an area near where law enforcement first encountered him. When they approached him, the suspect was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies also found another person dead outside the home where the first 911 call was made. A witness told deputies the suspect shot the victim prior to law enforcement arriving.

A number of roads around the homes and shooting scenes were blocked off to help with the investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of the local resident. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has also been requested to investigate the apparent law enforcement shooting of the suspect.