In November, the NBA called off its annual All-Star weekend in Indianapolis due to the on-going Coronavirus Pandemic. A wise and logical decision.

Just over two months later, the league and players association are in advanced discussions on holding a scaled back version of all-star weekend March 7 in Atlanta.

A startling display of bravado and recklessness.

Discussions continued the same day a memorial service for NBA TV Analyst Sekou Smith took place. The 48-year-old Smith passed away in late January after a battle with COVID-19.

To date, 23 NBA games have been postponed due to COVID-related issues.

Since the beginning of the season, the NBA tightened its 153-page protocol. Security now lines the game floor preventing players from dapping each other up following four quarters of play.

Players are confined to the team hotel on road trips.

March 5-10 is scheduled to be a week off for the players. All players. A week to decompress following the most challenging calendar year in NBA history.

Conducting an All-Star game during a pandemic is foolish and unnecessary. Why is it being discussed?

Because it’s also lucrative.